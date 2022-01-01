Chicken sandwiches in Westford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fuse Westford image

 

Fuse Westford

2 Powers Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, cilantro slaw, basil ranch on the side; choice of side
More about Fuse Westford
Item pic

 

Mac N Choose Westford

175 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.29
A classic sandwich using only white-meat chicken breast mixed into a seasoned mayo with shredded carrots and celery.
More about Mac N Choose Westford
Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA) image

 

Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)

175 Littleton Rd. Unit J, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Hand breaded spicy chicken breast, pickles, American cheese, Siracha aioli, on a toasted Brioche bun
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich on Brioche Bun$13.00
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich on Brioche Roll, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Bacon
Chicken Philly Sandwich$13.50
Chopped Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with American cheese, Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms on a Sesame Seed Sub Roll
More about Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)

