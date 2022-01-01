Chicken sandwiches in Westford
Westford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Fuse Westford
2 Powers Road, Westford
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, cilantro slaw, basil ranch on the side; choice of side
Mac N Choose Westford
175 Littleton Road, Westford
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.29
A classic sandwich using only white-meat chicken breast mixed into a seasoned mayo with shredded carrots and celery.
Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)
175 Littleton Rd. Unit J, Westford
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Hand breaded spicy chicken breast, pickles, American cheese, Siracha aioli, on a toasted Brioche bun
|Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich on Brioche Bun
|$13.00
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich on Brioche Roll, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Bacon
|Chicken Philly Sandwich
|$13.50
Chopped Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with American cheese, Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms on a Sesame Seed Sub Roll