Crab rangoon in Westford
Westford restaurants that serve crab rangoon
Thai on the Fly
439 Littleton Street, Westford
|Crab Rangoons
|$7.00
A crunchy and crispy Polynesian-inspired appetizer that will tantalize your taste buds. Deep fried Chinese wanton wrappers filled with lightly flaked crab meat mixed with creamy cheeses, scallions and garlic.
Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford
313 Littleton Road, Westford
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.95
Made with cream cheese, Imitation crabmeat, onion, carrot and served with sweet sauce.