Curry in Westford

Gang Ped - Red Curry image

 

Thai on the Fly

439 Littleton Street, Westford

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
Takeout
Gang Ped - Red Curry$11.50
Red chili curry with fresh vegetables and coconut milk
More about Thai on the Fly
Fuse Westford image

 

Fuse Westford

2 Powers Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Housemade Curry$23.00
Housemade Thai Style curry is vegan and gluten free (please do not forget to mention allergies when ordering)
Curry is served over coconut rice with local butternut squash, red bell peppers, green beans and toasted peanuts; as well as your choice of protein
More about Fuse Westford

