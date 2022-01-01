Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Custard in
Westford
/
Westford
/
Custard
Westford restaurants that serve custard
Thai on the Fly - Westford, MA
439 Littleton Street, Westford
Avg 4.7
(1524 reviews)
Extra Dessert Spring Rolls Custard Sauce
$2.00
More about Thai on the Fly - Westford, MA
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Seoul Kitchen
142 Littleton Rd, Westford
Avg 4.7
(2560 reviews)
Tamago/Egg Custard
$4.00
More about Seoul Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Westford
Vegetable Soup
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Coconut Soup
Yellow Curry
Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad
Seaweed Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Westford to explore
Lowell
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Dracut
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Billerica
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Chelmsford
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Tewksbury
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Acton
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
North Billerica
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(729 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston