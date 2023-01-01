Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Westford

Westford restaurants
Westford restaurants that serve egg rolls

Karma - Westford

174 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls (2)$6.00
Grounded Pork& Vegs
More about Karma - Westford
Classic Kitchen Cafe

175 Littleton Rd, Westford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Egg Roll$7.50
(2) Egg rolls filled with with scrambled egg, bacon and cheddar cheese.
More about Classic Kitchen Cafe

