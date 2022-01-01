Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Westford

Go
Westford restaurants
Toast

Westford restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Thai on the Fly

439 Littleton Street, Westford

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Special Fried Rice Pineapple$10.50
Lunch Special Fried Rice Nam Prik Ong$10.50
Lunch Special Fried Rice Basil$10.50
More about Thai on the Fly
Item pic

 

Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford

313 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Fried Rice
Fried rice, fresh ginger, eggs, peas, carrot, scallions, onions, mangoes, curry powder with your favorite protein choice.
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with onions, red & green peppers in basil sauce and fresh basil.
Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs, green peas, carrot, tomatoes, topped with scallions.
More about Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Seoul Kitchen

142 Littleton Rd, Westford

Avg 4.7 (2560 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice$14.00
Kimchi, pork and sunny-side up egg
Kids Fried Rice$8.00
Fried Rice$11.00
More about Seoul Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Westford

Lobsters

Seaweed Salad

Garlic Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Pancakes

Udon Noodles

Caesar Salad

Chicken Satay

Map

More near Westford to explore

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

North Billerica

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston