Fried rice in Westford
Westford restaurants that serve fried rice
Thai on the Fly
439 Littleton Street, Westford
|Lunch Special Fried Rice Pineapple
|$10.50
|Lunch Special Fried Rice Nam Prik Ong
|$10.50
|Lunch Special Fried Rice Basil
|$10.50
Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford
313 Littleton Road, Westford
|Mango Fried Rice
Fried rice, fresh ginger, eggs, peas, carrot, scallions, onions, mangoes, curry powder with your favorite protein choice.
|Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with onions, red & green peppers in basil sauce and fresh basil.
|Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs, green peas, carrot, tomatoes, topped with scallions.