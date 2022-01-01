Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot and sour soup in
Westford
/
Westford
/
Hot And Sour Soup
Westford restaurants that serve hot and sour soup
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Seoul Kitchen
142 Littleton Rd, Westford
Avg 4.7
(2560 reviews)
Hot And Sour Soup
$6.00
Shredded vegetables and tofu in peppery-sour broth
More about Seoul Kitchen
Karma - Westford
174 Littleton Road, Westford
No reviews yet
🔥Quart Hot & Sour Soup
$10.00
More about Karma - Westford
