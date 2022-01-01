Lobster salad in Westford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seoul Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Seoul Kitchen

142 Littleton Rd, Westford

Avg 4.7 (2560 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Salad$7.50
Shredded lobster salad, avocado and
spicy mayo
More about Seoul Kitchen
Item pic

 

Mac N Choose Westford

175 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Lobster Mac Salad$26.99
Who doesn’t love lobster and pasta? Try our Lobster Mac Salad! Barilla elbows mixed with REAL lobster meat, fresh diced peppers, and red onions. Like everything at Mac-n-Choose you get to choose the dressing: a seasoned mayo or the tangy oil and vinegar mix.
More about Mac N Choose Westford

