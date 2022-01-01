Lobsters in Westford
Westford restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Seoul Kitchen
Seoul Kitchen
142 Littleton Rd, Westford
|Lobster Salad
|$7.50
Shredded lobster salad, avocado and
spicy mayo
|Baked Lobster Bomb
|$24.00
Jumbo California topped with baked lobster, spicy mayo & cilantro -jalapeño aoili
More about Mac N Choose Westford
Mac N Choose Westford
175 Littleton Road, Westford
|LG Lobster Mac Salad
|$26.99
Who doesn’t love lobster and pasta? Try our Lobster Mac Salad! Barilla elbows mixed with REAL lobster meat, fresh diced peppers, and red onions. Like everything at Mac-n-Choose you get to choose the dressing: a seasoned mayo or the tangy oil and vinegar mix.
|MED Lobster Mac
|$29.49
Our signature Béchamel mixed with a three-cheese blend of Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Swiss and Pecorino Romano. Don’t forget the REAL lobster meat! Finished off with a splash of lemon and baked til golden brown.
|SM Lobster Mac
|$19.49
Our signature Béchamel mixed with a three-cheese blend of Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Swiss and Pecorino Romano. Don’t forget the REAL lobster meat! Finished off with a splash of lemon and baked til golden brown.