Lobsters in Westford

Westford restaurants
Westford restaurants that serve lobsters

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Seoul Kitchen

142 Littleton Rd, Westford

Avg 4.7 (2560 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Salad$7.50
Shredded lobster salad, avocado and
spicy mayo
Baked Lobster Bomb$24.00
Jumbo California topped with baked lobster, spicy mayo & cilantro -jalapeño aoili
More about Seoul Kitchen
Mac N Choose Westford

175 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Lobster Mac Salad$26.99
Who doesn’t love lobster and pasta? Try our Lobster Mac Salad! Barilla elbows mixed with REAL lobster meat, fresh diced peppers, and red onions. Like everything at Mac-n-Choose you get to choose the dressing: a seasoned mayo or the tangy oil and vinegar mix.
MED Lobster Mac$29.49
Our signature Béchamel mixed with a three-cheese blend of Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Swiss and Pecorino Romano. Don’t forget the REAL lobster meat! Finished off with a splash of lemon and baked til golden brown.
SM Lobster Mac$19.49
Our signature Béchamel mixed with a three-cheese blend of Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Swiss and Pecorino Romano. Don’t forget the REAL lobster meat! Finished off with a splash of lemon and baked til golden brown.
More about Mac N Choose Westford

