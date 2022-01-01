Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Massaman curry in Westford

Westford restaurants
Toast

Westford restaurants that serve massaman curry

Item pic

 

Thai on the Fly

439 Littleton Street, Westford

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Special Massaman Curry$10.50
Gang Massaman - Massaman Curry$11.50
Red chili curry, blue ginger and cardamom in a peanut-infused coconut milk
More about Thai on the Fly
Item pic

 

Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford

313 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Massaman Curry-Lunch
Carrots, onions, potatoes, carrot and roasted blended peanut in Massaman curry.
Massaman Curry
Carrots, onions, potatoes, carrot and roasted blended peanut in Massaman curry.
More about Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford

