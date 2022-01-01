Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Westford

Westford restaurants
Westford restaurants that serve noodle soup

Pho Chicken Noodle Soup image

 

Asian Plus Noodle & Rice

313 Littleton Road, Westford

Pho Chicken Noodle Soup$14.95
Rice noodle with chicken in chicken broth Vietnamese style topped
with onion, scallion and cilantro.
Pho Beef Noodle Soup$15.95
CHOICE OF:
Rare Beef or Brisket or Beef Ball
Rice noodle with your choice of meat in homemade beef broth Vietnamese style topped with onion, scallion, and cilantro.
Udon Noodle Soup$16.95
Udon noodle with Chashu pork, imitation crabmeat, bok choy in broth.
Karma - Westford

174 Littleton Road, Westford

🔥 Spicy Ramen Noodle Soup$20.00
Slowly cooked Broth, Sapporo Ramen,
Spicy stir-fried Beef, Bean Sprout & Kimchi.
