Noodle soup in Westford
Westford restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Asian Plus Noodle & Rice
Asian Plus Noodle & Rice
313 Littleton Road, Westford
|Pho Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Rice noodle with chicken in chicken broth Vietnamese style topped
with onion, scallion and cilantro.
|Pho Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.95
CHOICE OF:
Rare Beef or Brisket or Beef Ball
Rice noodle with your choice of meat in homemade beef broth Vietnamese style topped with onion, scallion, and cilantro.
|Udon Noodle Soup
|$16.95
Udon noodle with Chashu pork, imitation crabmeat, bok choy in broth.