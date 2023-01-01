Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Westford

Westford restaurants
Westford restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Asian Plus Noodle & Rice

313 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Stew Noodle Soup$17.95
Udon Noodle, slow-cooked beef, baby bok choy, carrots, bean sprouts, and topped with scallion and cilantro in Spicy beef broth.
More about Asian Plus Noodle & Rice
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Seoul Kitchen

142 Littleton Rd, Westford

Avg 4.7 (2560 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Stew$21.00
New Zealand Mussels, scallops, Asian squid, shrimp in spicy broth. Served with rice
Daen Jang Stew$16.00
Korean beanpaste broth with diced zucchini, jalapeño, onions, scallions and tofu.
Kimchi Stew$17.00
House-made kimchi, pork, tofu and rice cake in spicy broth
More about Seoul Kitchen

