Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Westford
/
Westford
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Westford restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Fuse Westford
2 Powers Road, Westford
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
More about Fuse Westford
Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)
175 Littleton Rd. Unit J, Westford
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.50
More about Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)
Browse other tasty dishes in Westford
Chili
Crab Rangoon
Teriyaki Salmon
Chicken Teriyaki
Lobster Salad
Vegetable Soup
Seaweed Salad
French Fries
More near Westford to explore
Dracut
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Billerica
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Chelmsford
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Tewksbury
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Acton
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
North Billerica
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston