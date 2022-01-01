Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Westford

Go
Westford restaurants
Toast

Westford restaurants that serve tacos

Korean Tacos image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Seoul Kitchen

142 Littleton Rd, Westford

Avg 4.7 (2560 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Tacos$16.00
Due to significant price rises in beef. Beef Tacos will be an extra $2
Korean Tacos$19.00
Flour tortillas filled with barbecued ribeye beef or spicy pork. Topped with Asian slaw, sour cream, and Korean chili aioli.
Served with white rice (3 tacos per order)
Due to significant increase in the beef prices, there will be a $2 upcharge for all beef option of Tacos
More about Seoul Kitchen
Fuse Westford image

 

Fuse Westford

2 Powers Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Tuna Tacos$23.00
Yellowfin tuna seared rare on soft tortillas with cilantro slaw, salsa, jalapeño sour cream and choice of side. If you would prefer corn tortillas or your tuna prepared other than rare please specify.
Tuna Tacos$23.00
More about Fuse Westford
Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA) image

 

Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)

175 Littleton Rd. Unit J, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burger of the Month(Double Smash, Pepper Jack Cheese, Candied Jalapeños, Taco Sauce, Queso, Tortilla Stips)$14.00
Shredded Beef Tacos$10.50
Shredded Beef Tacos$10.50
More about Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)

Browse other tasty dishes in Westford

Tom Yum Soup

Edamame

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Teriyaki

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Yellow Curry

Map

More near Westford to explore

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

North Billerica

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston