Tacos in Westford
Westford restaurants that serve tacos
Seoul Kitchen
142 Littleton Rd, Westford
|Korean Tacos
|$16.00
Due to significant price rises in beef. Beef Tacos will be an extra $2
Flour tortillas filled with barbecued ribeye beef or spicy pork. Topped with Asian slaw, sour cream, and Korean chili aioli.
Served with white rice (3 tacos per order)
Due to significant increase in the beef prices, there will be a $2 upcharge for all beef option of Tacos
Fuse Westford
2 Powers Road, Westford
|Seared Tuna Tacos
|$23.00
Yellowfin tuna seared rare on soft tortillas with cilantro slaw, salsa, jalapeño sour cream and choice of side. If you would prefer corn tortillas or your tuna prepared other than rare please specify.
|Tuna Tacos
|$23.00
Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)
175 Littleton Rd. Unit J, Westford
|Burger of the Month(Double Smash, Pepper Jack Cheese, Candied Jalapeños, Taco Sauce, Queso, Tortilla Stips)
|$14.00
|Shredded Beef Tacos
|$10.50
