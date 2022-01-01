Tom yum soup in Westford
Thai on the Fly
439 Littleton Street, Westford
|Tom Yum - Spicy Soup
|$5.50
Chicken or shrimp with fresh vegetables cooked in a spicy broth seasoned with lemongrass and kafir lime leaves
Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford
313 Littleton Road, Westford
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Rice noodle in Thai Tom Yum style broth, bean sprout, broccoli, scallion, and cilantro.
|Tom Yum Soup
The famous Thai hot and spicy soup is spiced with lemon grass lime juice and chili top with scallion and cilantro.