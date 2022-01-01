Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Westford

Go
Westford restaurants
Toast

Westford restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Tom Yum - Spicy Soup image

 

Thai on the Fly

439 Littleton Street, Westford

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum - Spicy Soup$5.50
Chicken or shrimp with fresh vegetables cooked in a spicy broth seasoned with lemongrass and kafir lime leaves
More about Thai on the Fly
Item pic

 

Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford

313 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$14.95
Rice noodle in Thai Tom Yum style broth, bean sprout, broccoli, scallion, and cilantro.
Tom Yum Soup
The famous Thai hot and spicy soup is spiced with lemon grass lime juice and chili top with scallion and cilantro.
More about Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford

Browse other tasty dishes in Westford

Udon Noodles

Garlic Chicken

French Fries

Thai Tea

Dumplings

Curry

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Westford to explore

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

North Billerica

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston