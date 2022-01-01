Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Westford

Westford restaurants
Westford restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Item pic

 

Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford

313 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Beef with Veggie Spring Roll$15.95
Traditional rice vermicelli dish with shredded lettuce, bean sprout, carrot, scallion, and ground peanut. Served
with homemade sauce (nuoc cham)
Grilled Chicken with Veggie Spring Roll$13.95
Traditional rice vermicelli dish with shredded lettuce, bean sprout, carrot, scallion, and ground peanut. Served
with homemade sauce (nuoc cham)
Crispy Tofu with Veggie Spring Roll (Vegetarian)$12.95
Traditional rice vermicelli dish with shredded lettuce, bean sprout, carrot, scallion, and ground peanut. Served
with homemade sauce (nuoc cham)
More about Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford
Seoul Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Seoul Kitchen

142 Littleton Rd, Westford

Avg 4.7 (2560 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Jumbo Roll$14.95
Jumbo roll with avocado, cucumber, carrots & asparagus.
More about Seoul Kitchen

