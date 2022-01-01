Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Westlake

Go
Westlake restaurants
Toast

Westlake restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Ironwood Cafe

688 Dover Center Rd, Westlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Wrap$13.00
Cheddar Jalapeño Wrap, Smoked Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Jack, Ranch. Comes with fries.
More about Ironwood Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

24940 Sperry Rd., Westlake

Avg 4.3 (1228 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Wrap$11.50
Honey BBQ grilled chicken, bacon lettuce, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Choose White Flour, Wheat or Sun Dried Tomato tortilla.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$11.50
Sliced grilled chicken, diced tomatoes and peppers, pepper jack cheese, white rice and Chipotle mayo. Choose White Flour, Wheat or Sun Dried Tomato tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken slices tossed in Buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Choose White Flour, Wheat or Sun Dried Tomato tortilla.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Westlake

Fish And Chips

Tuna Rolls

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Pretzels

Tiramisu

Quesadillas

Cookies

Map

More near Westlake to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Avon Lake

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elyria

No reviews yet

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston