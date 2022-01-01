Salmon in Westlake
Westlake restaurants that serve salmon
Ironwood Cafe
688 Dover Center Rd, Westlake
|BBQ Glazed Salmon
|$19.00
Crispy Garlic Parmesan Redskin Potato,
Sauté Spinach, Green Onion
SUSHI
Pacific East
186 Union Street, Westlake
|Salmon Special
|$15.50
One Roll & Three Pcs Nigiri or Six Pcs Sashimi
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
24940 Sperry Rd., Westlake
|Salmon.
|$17.00
Grilled 8 oz. Norwegian Salmon fillet served on a bed of seasoned rice with your choice of any two sides..
Choose:
BLACKENED, TERIYAKI or SWEET FIRECRACKER