Salmon in Westlake

Westlake restaurants
Westlake restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Ironwood Cafe

688 Dover Center Rd, Westlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Glazed Salmon$19.00
Crispy Garlic Parmesan Redskin Potato,
Sauté Spinach, Green Onion
More about Ironwood Cafe
Pacific East image

SUSHI

Pacific East

186 Union Street, Westlake

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Special$15.50
One Roll & Three Pcs Nigiri or Six Pcs Sashimi
More about Pacific East
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

24940 Sperry Rd., Westlake

Avg 4.3 (1228 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon.$17.00
Grilled 8 oz. Norwegian Salmon fillet served on a bed of seasoned rice with your choice of any two sides..
Choose:
BLACKENED, TERIYAKI or SWEET FIRECRACKER
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

