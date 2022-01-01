Westlake Village restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Casa
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village
|Popular items
|California Burrito
|$11.45
Guacamole, Pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream and Home made Fries.
|3 Street Tacos
|$7.55
small corn tortillas filled with chicken or steak, cilantro and onions.
|La Bamba
|$11.45
Black or pinto beans, Mexican rice, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
The Natural Cafe
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake
|Popular items
|LOCAL FAVORITE
|$10.50
Avocado with lettuce, sprouts, tomato, and red onion, served on 9-grain bread with garlic mayo.
|MT. FUJI STIR FRY
|$15.50
Grilled chicken, stir fried with fresh seasonal vegetables in a ginger-soy sauce, served over steamed brown rice.
|GOBBLER BURGER
|$11.50
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing