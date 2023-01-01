Arugula salad in Westlake Village
Westlake Village restaurants that serve arugula salad
32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109, Westlake Village
|Arugula & Mango Salad
|$14.95
(GF) candied pecans, asian pears, goat cheese, with banyuls shallot vinaigrette
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake
|Side Arugula Salad
|$5.00
Parmesan cheese, avocado, red onions, tomatoes, toasted walnuts, and cranberries.
|1/2 ARUGULA SALAD
|$11.00
|ARUGULA SALAD
|$13.00
