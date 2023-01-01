Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Westlake Village

Westlake Village restaurants that serve arugula salad

The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar -

32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109, Westlake Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula & Mango Salad$14.95
(GF) candied pecans, asian pears, goat cheese, with banyuls shallot vinaigrette
More about The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar -
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village

968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Arugula Salad$5.00
Parmesan cheese, avocado, red onions, tomatoes, toasted walnuts, and cranberries.
1/2 ARUGULA SALAD$11.00
Parmesan cheese, avocado, red onions, tomatoes, toasted walnuts, and cranberries
ARUGULA SALAD$13.00
Parmesan cheese, avocado, red onions, tomatoes, toasted walnuts, and cranberries
More about The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village

