Enchiladas in Westlake Village

Sea Casa
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village
|One Enchilada Platter
|$8.95
1 blue corn tortilla rolled and stuffed with your choice of cheese,chicken or steak. Served with black beans, Mexican rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and garnish
|Taco & Enchilada Platter
|$13.75
1 Taco and 1 Enchilada of your choice (Fish or shrimp add $1.00) Served with black beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo.
|Enchilada
|$4.50
A blue corn tortilla rolled & stuffed with cheese, chicken or steak and topped with our homemade enchilada sauce.
The Natural Cafe
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake
|ROASTED VEGGIE ENCHILADAS
|$13.50
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash, red bell pepper, and onion, in olive oil and garlic. Wrapped in corn tortillas with jack cheese, Natural Cafe salsa verde, sour cream and guacamole. Served with chips and salsa and your choice of a cup of soup or side Natural salad.
|BLACK BEAN ENCHILADAS - MEAL DEAL
|$39.99
Corn tortillas stuffed with black beans, rice, and cheese, topped with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$14.50
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.