Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Westlake Village

Go
Westlake Village restaurants
Toast

Westlake Village restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Casa

1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village

Avg 4.7 (6710 reviews)
Takeout
One Enchilada Platter$8.95
1 blue corn tortilla rolled and stuffed with your choice of cheese,chicken or steak. Served with black beans, Mexican rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and garnish
Taco & Enchilada Platter$13.75
1 Taco and 1 Enchilada of your choice (Fish or shrimp add $1.00) Served with black beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Enchilada$4.50
A blue corn tortilla rolled & stuffed with cheese, chicken or steak and topped with our homemade enchilada sauce.
More about Sea Casa
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake

No reviews yet
Takeout
ROASTED VEGGIE ENCHILADAS$13.50
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash, red bell pepper, and onion, in olive oil and garlic. Wrapped in corn tortillas with jack cheese, Natural Cafe salsa verde, sour cream and guacamole. Served with chips and salsa and your choice of a cup of soup or side Natural salad.
BLACK BEAN ENCHILADAS - MEAL DEAL$39.99
Corn tortillas stuffed with black beans, rice, and cheese, topped with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$14.50
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
More about The Natural Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Westlake Village

Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

Tostada Salad

Burritos

Nachos

Chips And Salsa

Caesar Salad

Tostadas

Map

More near Westlake Village to explore

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston