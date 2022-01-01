Fish burritos in Westlake Village
Westlake Village restaurants that serve fish burritos
More about The Sea Casa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Sea Casa
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village
|Fish Fajita Burrito
|$12.75
Sautéed peppers,onions, fish and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans and rice.
|Fish Burrito
|$11.80
Black or pinto beans,grilled fish, guacamole, no fat sour cream sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo.
|Tempura Fish Burrito
|$11.80
Black or pinto beans,Tempura battered fish, guacamole, no fat sour cream sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo.
