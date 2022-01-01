Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Westlake Village

Westlake Village restaurants
Westlake Village restaurants that serve fish tacos

Sea Casa image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Casa

1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village

Avg 4.7 (6710 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$4.80
Soft corn tortilla,Grilled fish, cabbage, no fat sour cream sauce & pico de gallo.
Fish Fajita Taco$4.90
Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, fish and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
Tempura Fish Taco$4.80
Soft flour tortilla,Tempura battered fish cabbage, no fat sour cream sauce & pico de gallo.
More about Sea Casa
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake

No reviews yet
Takeout
CABO FISH TACOS$14.50
Fish fillet sautéed in chunky salsa on corn tortillas with cheese, shredded carrot, cabbage, and lime. Served with chips and salsa.
More about The Natural Cafe

