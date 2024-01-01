Greek salad in Westlake Village
Lava Kitchen - Westlake Village
4661 Lakeview Canyon Rd, Westlake Village
|Greek Salad
|$11.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake
|1/2 GREEK SALAD
|$10.00
Spinach topped with feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and sunflower seeds.
|Side Greek Salad
|$5.00
Spinach topped with feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and sunflower seeds.
|GREEK SALAD
|$12.00
Spinach topped with feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and sunflower seeds.