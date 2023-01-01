Grilled chicken in Westlake Village
Westlake Village restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar -
The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar -
32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109, Westlake Village
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad.
|$24.00
(GF) Baby mixed greens,eggs,diced tomatoes,bacon,avocado and blue cheese crumbles with balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village
The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake
|GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE
|$4.00
|KB'S GRILLED CHEESE & CHICKEN
|$13.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto, garlic mayo, and avocado on 9-grain bread.
|SB VEGGIE GRILL W CHICKEN
|$16.00
Fresh seasonal vegetables grilled with balsamic marinade, served over brown rice and topped with grilled chicken.