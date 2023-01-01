Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Westlake Village

Westlake Village restaurants
Westlake Village restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar -

32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109, Westlake Village

TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad.$24.00
(GF) Baby mixed greens,eggs,diced tomatoes,bacon,avocado and blue cheese crumbles with balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar -
The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village

968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake

Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE$4.00
KB'S GRILLED CHEESE & CHICKEN$13.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto, garlic mayo, and avocado on 9-grain bread.
SB VEGGIE GRILL W CHICKEN$16.00
Fresh seasonal vegetables grilled with balsamic marinade, served over brown rice and topped with grilled chicken.
More about The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village

