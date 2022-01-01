Quesadillas in Westlake Village
Westlake Village restaurants that serve quesadillas
Sea Casa
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village
|Jr. Quesadilla
|$6.25
|Quesadillas
|$8.50
Jack & cheddar cheeses melted in a large tortilla.
|Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla
|$9.80
Wheat tortilla stuffed with sauteed spinach, mushrooms and a blend of Queso fresco, Jack & Cheddar cheese.
The Natural Cafe
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake
|KILLER QUESADILLAS
|$8.00
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa.
|RANCHERO CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$13.50
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with ranchero chicken and cheese, topped with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$12.50
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with sautéed veggies and cheese, topped with guacamole, salsa, and sour cream. With salad garnish.