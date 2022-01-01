Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Westlake Village

Go
Westlake Village restaurants
Toast

Westlake Village restaurants that serve quesadillas

Quesadillas image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Casa

1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village

Avg 4.7 (6710 reviews)
Takeout
Jr. Quesadilla$6.25
Quesadillas$8.50
Jack & cheddar cheeses melted in a large tortilla.
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla$9.80
Wheat tortilla stuffed with sauteed spinach, mushrooms and a blend of Queso fresco, Jack & Cheddar cheese.
More about Sea Casa
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake

No reviews yet
Takeout
KILLER QUESADILLAS$8.00
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa.
RANCHERO CHICKEN QUESADILLA$13.50
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with ranchero chicken and cheese, topped with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$12.50
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with sautéed veggies and cheese, topped with guacamole, salsa, and sour cream. With salad garnish.
More about The Natural Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Westlake Village

Burritos

Nachos

Fish Tacos

Tostada Salad

Chips And Salsa

Tostadas

Enchiladas

Tacos

Map

More near Westlake Village to explore

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston