Salmon in Westlake Village
Westlake Village restaurants that serve salmon
The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar
32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109, Westlake Village
|Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon Bowl
|$16.95
Your choice of spicy tuna or spicy salmon with avocado,cucumber,and spicy mayo over a bed of rice (Gf)
The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake
|GRILLED SALMON PESTO
|$17.00
Wild line-caught Alaskan salmon grilled, topped with house-made pesto, served with brown rice. With salad garnish.
|BLACKENED SALMON CAESAR
|$16.00
Line caught wild Alaska salmon, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served on mixed greens with tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, avocado, and Caesar dressing.
|SALMON FILLET
|$9.00