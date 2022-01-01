Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Westlake Village

Westlake Village restaurants
Westlake Village restaurants that serve salmon

The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar

32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109, Westlake Village

Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon Bowl$16.95
Your choice of spicy tuna or spicy salmon with avocado,cucumber,and spicy mayo over a bed of rice (Gf)
The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village

968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake

GRILLED SALMON PESTO$17.00
Wild line-caught Alaskan salmon grilled, topped with house-made pesto, served with brown rice. With salad garnish.
BLACKENED SALMON CAESAR$16.00
Line caught wild Alaska salmon, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served on mixed greens with tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, avocado, and Caesar dressing.
SALMON FILLET$9.00
