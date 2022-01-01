Shrimp fajitas in Westlake Village
Westlake Village restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about The Sea Casa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Sea Casa
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village
|Shrimp Fajita Taco
|$4.95
Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, shrimp and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
|Shrimp Fajita Burrito
|$12.75
Sautéed peppers,onions, shrimp and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans and rice.
More about The Sea Casa
The Sea Casa
1014 S Westlake Blvd, Westlake Village
|Shrimp Fajita Burrito
|$12.75
Sautéed peppers,onions, shrimp and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans and rice.
|Shrimp Fajita Taco
|$4.95
Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, shrimp and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.