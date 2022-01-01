Shrimp tacos in Westlake Village
Westlake Village restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about The Sea Casa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Sea Casa
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village
|Shrimp Fajita Taco
|$4.95
Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, shrimp and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
|3 Sriracha shrimp Street Tacos
|$8.70
Small corn tortillas filled shrimp, pickled red onions and sriracha sauce.
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.85
Soft corn tortilla,Grilled shrimp cabbage, no fat sour cream sauce & pico de gallo.
More about The Sea Casa
The Sea Casa
1014 S Westlake Blvd, Westlake Village
|Shrimp Fajita Taco
|$4.95
Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, shrimp and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
|3 Sriracha shrimp Street Tacos
|$8.70
Small corn tortillas filled shrimp, pickled red onions and sriracha sauce.
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.85
Soft corn tortilla,Grilled shrimp cabbage, no fat sour cream sauce & pico de gallo.