Street tacos in Westlake Village
Westlake Village restaurants that serve street tacos
More about The Sea Casa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Sea Casa
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village
|3 Street Tacos
|$7.55
small corn tortillas filled with chicken or steak, cilantro and onions.
|3 Sriracha shrimp Street Tacos
|$8.70
Small corn tortillas filled shrimp, pickled red onions and sriracha sauce.
|3 Sriracha Fish Street Tacos
|$8.70
Small corn tortillas filled with Grilled Mahi mahi, pickled red onions and sriracha sauce.
More about The Sea Casa
The Sea Casa
1014 S Westlake Blvd, Westlake Village
|3 Sriracha Fish Street Tacos
|$8.70
Small corn tortillas filled with Grilled Mahi mahi, pickled red onions and sriracha sauce.
|3 Street Tacos
|$7.55
small corn tortillas filled with chicken or steak, cilantro and onions.
|3 Sriracha shrimp Street Tacos
|$8.70
Small corn tortillas filled shrimp, pickled red onions and sriracha sauce.