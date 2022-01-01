Tacos in Westlake Village
Westlake Village restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Casa
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$4.80
Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, steak and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
|Tofu Taco
|$4.35
Soft corn tortilla, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
|Chicken Taco
|$4.35
Soft corn tortilla, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
The Natural Cafe
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$11.50
Chicken in a mild taco sauce on corn tortillas with cheese, topped with shredded lettuce and sprouts. Served with chips and salsa.
|CABO FISH TACOS
|$14.50
Fish fillet sautéed in chunky salsa on corn tortillas with cheese, shredded carrot, cabbage, and lime. Served with chips and salsa.
|VEGGIE TACOS
|$10.50
Sautéed veggies on corn tortillas with vegan cheese, topped with shredded lettuce and sprouts. Served with chips and salsa.