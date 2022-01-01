Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Westlake Village

Westlake Village restaurants that serve tacos

3 Street Tacos image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Casa

1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village

Avg 4.7 (6710 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Taco$4.80
Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, steak and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
Tofu Taco$4.35
Soft corn tortilla, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
Chicken Taco$4.35
Soft corn tortilla, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TACOS$11.50
Chicken in a mild taco sauce on corn tortillas with cheese, topped with shredded lettuce and sprouts. Served with chips and salsa.
CABO FISH TACOS$14.50
Fish fillet sautéed in chunky salsa on corn tortillas with cheese, shredded carrot, cabbage, and lime. Served with chips and salsa.
VEGGIE TACOS$10.50
Sautéed veggies on corn tortillas with vegan cheese, topped with shredded lettuce and sprouts. Served with chips and salsa.
