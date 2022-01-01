Go
Toast

Westlake Brewing Company

Craft Brewery & Taproom!

2816 Commerce St • $$

Avg 4.8 (93 reviews)

Popular Items

4pk Super Dry 16oz x1, 6.0% ABV$12.93
Very dry, Japanese-style ale. ABV:6.0%, IBUs:10, 16oz 4-pack.
4pk Y'all Star IPA x16oz, 7.7% ABV$14.78
All-American IPA with pine and tropical fruit characteristics. West-Coast IPA. 7.7% ABV · 65.0 IBU. 16oz 4-pack.
Chips & Salsa$6.47
Crispy tortilla chips & fire roasted chipotle salsa.
Classic Saison, 750ml$14.78
Classic bottle-conditioned Saison. 750ml Bottle.
Kids Cheese Pizza$4.62
7" marinara & cheese pizza. Additional toppings $1 each.
4pk This Many (Tripel), 16oz Cans, 7.9% ABV$14.78
Belgian-style tripel. 7.9% ABV, 27 IBU. 4x16oz cans.
Koozie$2.77
Keeps the cold side cold and the hot side hot!
Hummus Plate$6.47
Hummus served with your choice of warm pita bread or carrots & cucumbers.
Pretzel Bites$6.47
A pile of bite-sized pretzel poppers. Served with spicy mustard.
4-pk Just-a-Loop x16, 4.2% ABV$12.93
Light, crisp, and refreshing english blonde ale. 4.2% ABV. 4x16oz cans to go.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2816 Commerce St

Dallas TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hawkers Asian Street Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Postino Deep Ellum

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Nines

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chick'nCone

No reviews yet

Handheld chicken and waffles! #socluckingood

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston