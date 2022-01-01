Westland restaurants you'll love

Westland restaurants
Toast
  • Westland

Westland's top cuisines

Seafood
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Westland restaurants

Krispy's Fish & Chicken image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Krispy's Fish & Chicken

8215 N Wayne Rd, Westland

Avg 4.5 (976 reviews)
Takeout
8. 3pc Tender Combo$9.99
24pc Wing Ding$17.99
14. 4 Wings 8lg Shrimp Combo$13.99
Rocky's Family Dining image

 

Rocky's Family Dining

1622 Wayne rd, Westland

Avg 3.5 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FISH AND CHIPS$14.56
Flaky Alaskan cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with fries for an all-time favorite!
BREAKFAST SPECIAL--$5.20
2 EGGS, CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SAUSAGE, WITH HASH-BROWNS OR GRITS, AND TOAST WITH JELLY.
HOUSE OML$11.44
Bacon, ham, sausage and american cheese
Main pic

 

Benitos Pizza

8129 N Middlebelt rd, Westland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
