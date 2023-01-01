Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Westland

Westland restaurants that serve pancakes

Rocky's Family Dining - 1622 South Wayne Road

1622 South Wayne Road, Westland

PANCAKES HALF$5.20
With strawberry, blueberry or chocolate chips - add 2.00
Rocky's Family Dining

1622 Wayne rd, Westland

Avg 3.5 (75 reviews)
PANCAKES HALF$5.20
With strawberry, blueberry or chocolate chips - add 2.00
BANANA PECAN PANCAKES$9.36
(3) Pancakes topped with bananas, pecans and caramel sauce
PANCAKES$6.24
With strawberry, blueberry or chocolate chips - add 2.00
