Burritos in Westminster
Westminster restaurants that serve burritos
More about Ham 'n Scram
SANDWICHES
Ham 'n Scram
5871-A Westminster Blvd., Westminster
|Double Meat Burrito
|$11.00
Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns inside grilled tortilla
|The Original Breakfast Burrito
|$9.50
Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns inside grilled tortilla
More about Malta Mexican Seafood - Westminster - 13640 Goldenwest St.
Malta Mexican Seafood - Westminster - 13640 Goldenwest St.
13640 goldenwest st,, Westminster
|Burrito de Asada
|$11.99
Tortilla de Harina con Relleno de Proteina de su preferencia (Pollo, Chorizo, Asada o Camaron) Frijol, Arroz, Cebolla y Cilantro, acompanado con Ensalada y Pico de Gallo a un lado