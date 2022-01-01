Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Westminster

Westminster restaurants
Westminster restaurants that serve burritos

Ham 'n Scram image

SANDWICHES

Ham 'n Scram

5871-A Westminster Blvd., Westminster

Avg 4.5 (1939 reviews)
Takeout
Double Meat Burrito$11.00
Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns inside grilled tortilla
The Original Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns inside grilled tortilla
More about Ham 'n Scram
Malta Mexican Seafood - Westminster - 13640 Goldenwest St.

13640 goldenwest st,, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito de Asada$11.99
Tortilla de Harina con Relleno de Proteina de su preferencia (Pollo, Chorizo, Asada o Camaron) Frijol, Arroz, Cebolla y Cilantro, acompanado con Ensalada y Pico de Gallo a un lado
More about Malta Mexican Seafood - Westminster - 13640 Goldenwest St.
