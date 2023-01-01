Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp rolls in
Westminster
/
Westminster
/
Shrimp Rolls
Westminster restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
SoCal Wings - Westminster
14502 Beach Blvd, Westminster
Avg 4.4
(2109 reviews)
4 pieces shrimp roll
$5.50
More about SoCal Wings - Westminster
Kensho
6511-16513 magnolia st, Westminster
No reviews yet
Shrimp Hand Roll
$5.50
More about Kensho
