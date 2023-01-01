Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Westminster

Westminster restaurants
Westminster restaurants that serve burritos

Legacy Point Neighborhood Restaurant and Bar

3053 W. 104th Ave, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Legacy Steak Burrito$14.99
An extra-large burrito filled with grilled steak, Mexi-rice, Pico
de Gallo and Cotija Cheese, then smothered with green chili,
lettuce, tomatoes, and jack and cheddar cheeses and topped
with la crema. Served with refritos.
More about Legacy Point Neighborhood Restaurant and Bar
Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant

8050 N Federal Blvd, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smothered Burrito$8.50
Your choice of protein, wrapped in a tortilla smothered with your choice of Chile.
Hand Held Burrito$6.25
Your choice of protein and chile wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Super Burrito$12.00
Smothered burrito topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato.
More about Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant

