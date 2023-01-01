Burritos in Westminster
Westminster restaurants that serve burritos
Legacy Point Neighborhood Restaurant and Bar
3053 W. 104th Ave, Westminster
|Legacy Steak Burrito
|$14.99
An extra-large burrito filled with grilled steak, Mexi-rice, Pico
de Gallo and Cotija Cheese, then smothered with green chili,
lettuce, tomatoes, and jack and cheddar cheeses and topped
with la crema. Served with refritos.
Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant
8050 N Federal Blvd, Westminster
|Smothered Burrito
|$8.50
Your choice of protein, wrapped in a tortilla smothered with your choice of Chile.
|Hand Held Burrito
|$6.25
Your choice of protein and chile wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Super Burrito
|$12.00
Smothered burrito topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato.