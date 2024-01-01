Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Westminster

Westminster restaurants
Westminster restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Legacy Point Neighborhood Restaurant and Bar

3053 W. 104th Ave, Westminster

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.99
Freshly breaded fried chicken breast with melted mozzarella,
parmesan and sweet marinara.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
More about Legacy Point Neighborhood Restaurant and Bar
Superfruit Republic - Westminster

8940 Westminster Blvd, Westminster

Chicken Club Sandwich$10.00
Herb crusted, roasted and hand carved chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce, and tomatoes on multigrain bread.
Made fresh daily by Olive and Finch
More about Superfruit Republic - Westminster

