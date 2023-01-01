Fajitas in Westminster
Westminster restaurants that serve fajitas
Legacy Point Neighborhood Restaurant and Bar
3053 W. 104th Ave, Westminster
|Steak Fajita Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled steak with sautéed onions and peppers, Pico de Gallo,
with jack and cheddar cheeses and la crema.
Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant
8050 N Federal Blvd, Westminster
|Sizzling Fajitas
|$24.25
Grilled seasoned steak or chicken, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes served with sour cream, guacamole, tow tortillas, and pico de Gallo.
Choice of sides are available for an additional charge. (Pictured with refried beans and Spanish rice)
|Fajitas
|$0.00
• Grilled beef or chicken
• Your choice of tortillas (corn/flour/combo)
• Grilled onions & peppers
• Sour Cream
• Cheddar cheese
• Homemade salsa
• Homemade chips