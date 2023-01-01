Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Westminster

Westminster restaurants
Westminster restaurants that serve fajitas

Legacy Point Neighborhood Restaurant and Bar

3053 W. 104th Ave, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Fajita Wrap$14.99
Grilled steak with sautéed onions and peppers, Pico de Gallo,
with jack and cheddar cheeses and la crema.
More about Legacy Point Neighborhood Restaurant and Bar
Rosita’s Southwest Mexican image

 

Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant

8050 N Federal Blvd, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sizzling Fajitas$24.25
Grilled seasoned steak or chicken, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes served with sour cream, guacamole, tow tortillas, and pico de Gallo.
Choice of sides are available for an additional charge. (Pictured with refried beans and Spanish rice)
Fajitas$0.00
• Grilled beef or chicken
• Your choice of tortillas (corn/flour/combo)
• Grilled onions & peppers
• Sour Cream
• Cheddar cheese
• Homemade salsa
• Homemade chips
More about Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant

