Tacos in Westminster

Westminster restaurants
Westminster restaurants that serve tacos

Main pic

 

5280 Burger Bar - Westminster

4301 Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinco Taco (2)$5.05
2 STREET TACOS$5.99
Slow cooked pulled pork, pickled red onions, cabbage & cilantro aioli served on corn tortillas
4 STREET TACOS$10.99
Slow cooked pulled pork, pickled red onions, cabbage & cilantro aioli served on corn tortillas
More about 5280 Burger Bar - Westminster
Taco Plate image

 

Rosita’s Southwest Mexican

8050 N Federal Blvd, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Plate
Tacos Al Pasto (pictured):
Marinated pork tacos filled with fresh onion, pineapple, and cilantro. Served on soft white corn tortilla.
Street Tacos:
Seasoned steak, fish or chicken tacos filled with fresh cabbage, onion, crumbled goat cheese, and cilantro. Served on soft white corn tortilla.
Deep Fried Tacos:
Just made fried white corn hard shell. Served with lettuce and cheese.
Burnt Tacos:
Just made fried white corn hard shell, cheddar cheese melted crispy on the outside with lettuce inside.
More about Rosita’s Southwest Mexican

Nachos

