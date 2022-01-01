Westminster restaurants you'll love

Go
Westminster restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Westminster

Westminster's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Westminster restaurants

RockSalt Grille image

 

RockSalt Grille

65 W. Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO WINGS$12.50
Wings (8) tossed your way & served with celery & Bleu Cheese | Available Wing Sauces: Mild, Hot, RockSalt Sauce (tangy & sweet), Old Bay, BBQ, Honey Old Bay, Teriyaki, Riptide Sauce
ROCKSALT SALAD$13.00
Mixed greens topped with bacon, avocado, cheddar jack & grilled chicken served with Old Bay Ranch dressing
BROILED CRABCAKE SANDWICH$29.50
10 oz jumbo lump crab mixed with our Chesapeake-style seasoning - a Maryland classic!
More about RockSalt Grille
Mediterraneo22 image

 

Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano

132 W Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
9.99 Pizza Wednesday\\Sunday ONLY! Special$9.99
Chicken Wings$9.00
Mediterraneo Salad$13.00
More about Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano
84 East Woodfire Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA

84 East Woodfire Kitchen & Bar

84 E Main St, Westminster

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatball Parm$12.00
Woodfired Wings 5$7.00
Kids Tenders$6.00
More about 84 East Woodfire Kitchen & Bar
JeannieBird Baking Company image

 

JeannieBird Baking Company

42 W Main St, Westminster

Avg 4.8 (393 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
English Muffins | 4pk$5.25
Whole wheat and made fresh each morning with lots of nooks and crannies...
Croissant | Chocolate$3.25
Croissant | Spinach$3.25
More about JeannieBird Baking Company
Banner pic

 

Rockin'Dog on Main

57 W. Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
White Chicken Chili Bowl$7.00
topped with cheddar jack cheese & tortilla strips
Rockin'Dog$6.50
1/4 lb all beef dog with chili sauce, white american cheese, onions & mustard
Tater Tots$5.00
Seasoned Tater Tots served with Old Bay Ranch
More about Rockin'Dog on Main
Rafael's Steak & Oyster image

 

Rafael's Steak & Oyster

32 W Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crab Dip$16.00
Bowl Cream of Crab$10.00
Sm Strawberry & Gorg$9.00
More about Rafael's Steak & Oyster
Classico Pizzeria image

 

Classico Pizzeria

444 WMC Dr, Uniontown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Classico Pizzeria
The Stables at Westminster image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Stables at Westminster

452 E MAIN ST, WESTMINSTER

Avg 3.9 (760 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Stables at Westminster
Restaurant banner

 

Maggie's Restaurant

310 E Green St, Westminster

Avg 4.2 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Maggie's Restaurant
Vanessa’s Corner Pub image

 

Vanessa’s Corner Pub

2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Vanessa’s Corner Pub
Banner pic

 

Blue Point Crab House - Westminster

594 Jermor Ln, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Blue Point Crab House - Westminster
Blue Bistro & Catering image

 

Blue Bistro & Catering

330 140 Village Road, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Blue Bistro & Catering

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Westminster

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Westminster to explore

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston