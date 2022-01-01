Cheese pizza in
Westminster
/
Westminster
/
Cheese Pizza
Westminster restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano
132 W Main St, Westminster
Avg 4.8
(894 reviews)
16" Cheese Pizza
$13.25
12" Cheese Pizza
$8.25
More about Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano
More near Westminster to explore
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gettysburg
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston