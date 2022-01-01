Chicken salad in Westminster
Westminster restaurants that serve chicken salad
RockSalt Grille
65 W. Main St, Westminster
|HARVEST CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.00
White meat chicken, dried cranberries, pecans & celery tossed in a honey mayo dressing
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
A large house salad topped with buffalo chicken tenders & bleu cheese crumbles
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano
132 W Main St, Westminster
|Caesar Salad Chicken
|$11.50
Vanessa’s Corner Pub
2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster
|Chicken Salad
|$10.99
|Southern GRILLED Chicken Salad
|$13.99
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Blue Bistro & Catering
330 140 Village Road, Westminster
|Chicken Salad Club
|$12.65
Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and bacon on2 two slices of your choice of bread
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$12.65
Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with sliced tomato and your choice of melted cheese, served open-face on a toasted English muffin
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.75
Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap