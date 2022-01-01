Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Westminster

Westminster restaurants
Toast

Westminster restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

RockSalt Grille

65 W. Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
Takeout
HARVEST CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
White meat chicken, dried cranberries, pecans & celery tossed in a honey mayo dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
A large house salad topped with buffalo chicken tenders & bleu cheese crumbles
More about RockSalt Grille
Mediterraneo22 image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano

132 W Main St, Westminster

Avg 4.8 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad Chicken$11.50
More about Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano
Consumer pic

 

Vanessa’s Corner Pub

2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$10.99
Southern GRILLED Chicken Salad$13.99
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Vanessa’s Corner Pub
Blue Bistro & Catering image

 

Blue Bistro & Catering

330 140 Village Road, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Club$12.65
Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and bacon on2 two slices of your choice of bread
Chicken Salad Melt$12.65
Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with sliced tomato and your choice of melted cheese, served open-face on a toasted English muffin
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.75
Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap
More about Blue Bistro & Catering
Item pic

 

Rockin'Dog on Main

57 W. Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Harvest Chicken Salad Wrap$8.00
White meat chicken, pecans, cranberries & celery in a honey mayo dressing with lettuce, tomato in a tortilla wrap
Chicken Salad QT$18.00
Harvest Chicken Salad with Cranberries & Pecans
More about Rockin'Dog on Main

