Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Westminster

Go
Westminster restaurants
Toast

Westminster restaurants that serve fried zucchini

Consumer pic

 

Vanessa's Corner Pub

2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Zucchini^$10.49
More about Vanessa's Corner Pub
Item pic

 

Blue Bistro

330 140 Village Road, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Special #2 Fried Zucchini BLT$13.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and fried zucchini on your choice of toasted bread
More about Blue Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Westminster

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Noodles

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Crispy Chicken

Clams

Paninis

Map

More near Westminster to explore

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mount Airy

No reviews yet

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (501 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (945 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (506 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1252 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1178 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (775 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston