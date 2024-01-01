Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried zucchini in
Westminster
/
Westminster
/
Fried Zucchini
Westminster restaurants that serve fried zucchini
Vanessa's Corner Pub
2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster
No reviews yet
Fried Zucchini^
$10.49
More about Vanessa's Corner Pub
Blue Bistro
330 140 Village Road, Westminster
No reviews yet
Special #2 Fried Zucchini BLT
$13.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and fried zucchini on your choice of toasted bread
More about Blue Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Westminster
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Noodles
Cookies
Chicken Salad
Salmon
Crispy Chicken
Clams
Paninis
More near Westminster to explore
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(17 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Mount Airy
No reviews yet
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(501 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(945 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(506 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1252 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(388 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1178 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(775 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston