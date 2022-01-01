Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Margherita pizza in
Westminster
/
Westminster
/
Margherita Pizza
Westminster restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Vanessa’s Corner Pub
2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster
No reviews yet
Margarita Pizza^
$15.99
More about Vanessa’s Corner Pub
PIZZA
84 East Woodfire Kitchen & Bar
84 E Main St, Westminster
Avg 4.5
(13 reviews)
Margarita Pizza
$10.00
More about 84 East Woodfire Kitchen & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Westminster
Egg Sandwiches
Green Beans
Tuna Wraps
Whoopie Pies
Meatball Subs
Lobster Ravioli
Spinach Salad
Chicken Wraps
More near Westminster to explore
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(837 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston