Pizza steak in Westminster

Westminster restaurants
Westminster restaurants that serve pizza steak

Mediterraneo22 image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano

132 W Main St, Westminster

Avg 4.8 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Steak$9.75
More about Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano
Consumer pic

 

Vanessa's Corner Pub

2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
16" Cheese Steak Pizza$20.99
More about Vanessa's Corner Pub

