Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Westminster

Go
Westminster restaurants
Toast

Westminster restaurants that serve pretzels

JUMBO CRAB PRETZEL image

 

RockSalt Grille

65 W. Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
Takeout
JUMBO CRAB PRETZEL$13.50
Enough to share! Made in house! Jumbo soft pretzel topped with our crab dip & cheddar jack, baked to deliciousness!
More about RockSalt Grille
Consumer pic

 

Vanessa’s Corner Pub

2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bavarian Pretzel^$8.99
More about Vanessa’s Corner Pub
Item pic

 

Blue Point Crab House - Westminster

594 Jermor Ln, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Pretzel$8.99
More about Blue Point Crab House - Westminster
Blue Bistro & Catering image

 

Blue Bistro & Catering

330 140 Village Road, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Club$12.35
Sliced Turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on a toasted pretzel roll
Ham & Swiss Pretzel Melt$12.65
Sliced grilled ham with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy mustard aioli, finished with bistro chip crunch on a toasted pretzel roll
More about Blue Bistro & Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Westminster

Salad Wrap

Hummus

Egg Sandwiches

Mussels

Shrimp Wraps

White Pizza

Tuna Wraps

Macaroni Salad

Map

More near Westminster to explore

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston