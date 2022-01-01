Pretzels in Westminster
Westminster restaurants that serve pretzels
More about RockSalt Grille
RockSalt Grille
65 W. Main St, Westminster
|JUMBO CRAB PRETZEL
|$13.50
Enough to share! Made in house! Jumbo soft pretzel topped with our crab dip & cheddar jack, baked to deliciousness!
More about Vanessa’s Corner Pub
Vanessa’s Corner Pub
2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster
|Bavarian Pretzel^
|$8.99
More about Blue Point Crab House - Westminster
Blue Point Crab House - Westminster
594 Jermor Ln, Westminster
|Crab Pretzel
|$8.99
More about Blue Bistro & Catering
Blue Bistro & Catering
330 140 Village Road, Westminster
|Pretzel Club
|$12.35
Sliced Turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on a toasted pretzel roll
|Ham & Swiss Pretzel Melt
|$12.65
Sliced grilled ham with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy mustard aioli, finished with bistro chip crunch on a toasted pretzel roll