Salad wrap in Westminster
Westminster restaurants that serve salad wrap
More about Blue Bistro & Catering
Blue Bistro & Catering
330 140 Village Road, Westminster
|Special #3 California Tuna Salad Wrap
|$12.00
Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with sprouts and avocado on your choice of wrap
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.75
Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap
|Shrimp Salad Wrap
|$16.65
Our homemade jumbo shrimp salad with lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap
More about Rockin'Dog on Main
Rockin'Dog on Main
57 W. Main St, Westminster
|Shrimp Salad Wrap
|$12.00
RockSalt's famous shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato in a tortilla wrap
|Harvest Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.00
White meat chicken, pecans, cranberries & celery in a honey mayo dressing with lettuce, tomato in a tortilla wrap