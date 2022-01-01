Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Westminster

Westminster restaurants
Toast

Westminster restaurants that serve salad wrap

Blue Bistro & Catering image

 

Blue Bistro & Catering

330 140 Village Road, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Special #3 California Tuna Salad Wrap$12.00
Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with sprouts and avocado on your choice of wrap
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.75
Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap
Shrimp Salad Wrap$16.65
Our homemade jumbo shrimp salad with lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap
More about Blue Bistro & Catering
Shrimp Salad Wrap image

 

Rockin'Dog on Main

57 W. Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Wrap$12.00
RockSalt's famous shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato in a tortilla wrap
Harvest Chicken Salad Wrap$8.00
White meat chicken, pecans, cranberries & celery in a honey mayo dressing with lettuce, tomato in a tortilla wrap
More about Rockin'Dog on Main

