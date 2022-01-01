Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Westminster

Westminster restaurants
Westminster restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

RockSalt Grille

65 W. Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLACKENED SALMON CAESAR WRAP$13.50
Blackened fresh salmon, Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce & parmesan cheese in a tortilla
MAPLE BACON SALMON & SHRIMP$26.00
Fresh hand cut broiled salmon filet & shrimp topped with a maple bacon glaze
MAPLE BACON SALMON$15.00
Hand cut fresh salmon broiled with maple bacon glaze
More about RockSalt Grille
Mediterraneo22 image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano

132 W Main St, Westminster

Avg 4.8 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmone Amalfi$24.00
More about Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano
Consumer pic

 

Vanessa’s Corner Pub

2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon B.L.T.$14.99
More about Vanessa’s Corner Pub
Banner pic

 

Rockin'Dog on Main

57 W. Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Salmon BLT Wrap$10.00
Blackened Salmon, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Dill Aioli
More about Rockin'Dog on Main
Rafael's Steak & Oyster image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rafael's Steak & Oyster

32 W Main St, Westminster

Avg 4.1 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon BLT$15.00
Salmon$27.00
More about Rafael's Steak & Oyster

