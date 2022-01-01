Shrimp salad in Westminster
Westminster restaurants that serve shrimp salad
RockSalt Grille
65 W. Main St, Westminster
|SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH
|$15.00
RockSalt's signature Shrimp Salad - whole freshly steamed shrimp & celery tossed in a light mayo, lemon & Old Bay dressing!
|BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD
|$15.00
Large house salad topped with bleu cheese crumbles & buffalo fried shrimp
Vanessa’s Corner Pub
2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster
|Shrimp Salad
|$11.99
|Shrimp Salad Sub
|$12.99
Blue Point Crab House - Westminster
594 Jermor Ln, Westminster
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
|Shrimp Salad (WED)
|$11.99
Sold by 1/2lb
|Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
Sold by 1/2lb
Blue Bistro & Catering
330 140 Village Road, Westminster
|Shrimp Salad
|$16.65
Our homemade jumbo shrimp salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
|Shrimp Salad Wrap
|$16.65
Our homemade jumbo shrimp salad with lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap