Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Westminster

Go
Westminster restaurants
Toast

Westminster restaurants that serve shrimp salad

SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH image

 

RockSalt Grille

65 W. Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH$15.00
RockSalt's signature Shrimp Salad - whole freshly steamed shrimp & celery tossed in a light mayo, lemon & Old Bay dressing!
BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD$15.00
Large house salad topped with bleu cheese crumbles & buffalo fried shrimp
More about RockSalt Grille
Consumer pic

 

Vanessa’s Corner Pub

2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Salad$11.99
Shrimp Salad Sub$12.99
More about Vanessa’s Corner Pub
Item pic

 

Blue Point Crab House - Westminster

594 Jermor Ln, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$6.99
Shrimp Salad (WED)$11.99
Sold by 1/2lb
Shrimp Salad$16.00
Sold by 1/2lb
More about Blue Point Crab House - Westminster
Blue Bistro & Catering image

 

Blue Bistro & Catering

330 140 Village Road, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Salad$16.65
Our homemade jumbo shrimp salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Shrimp Salad Wrap$16.65
Our homemade jumbo shrimp salad with lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap
More about Blue Bistro & Catering
Shrimp Salad Wrap image

 

Rockin'Dog on Main

57 W. Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Pint$14.50
Shrimp Salad Wrap$12.00
RockSalt's famous shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato in a tortilla wrap
Shrimp Salad QT$29.00
More about Rockin'Dog on Main

Browse other tasty dishes in Westminster

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Chicken Pizza

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Spinach Salad

White Pizza

Map

More near Westminster to explore

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston